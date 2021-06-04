Mizoram class 10 board exam sees new pass percentage record

Left Menu

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-06-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 00:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mizoram's High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or class-10 board examination witnessed a new pass percentage record as 82.43 per cent of examinees have cleared it, an official said.

This year's pass percentage broke the previous record of 76.65 per cent set in 2018, said Lalrinmawia Ralte, the controller of examinations of Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE).

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, good results were achieved as out of 18,012 students, including 9,666 girls, who appeared for the examinations, 82.43 per cent have passed, an increase of 14.10 per cent from last year, he said.

Ralte said that 83 per cent of the girls and 81.75 per cent of the boys passed the exams.

Thirteen students figured in the top ten list with Lalnunmawia of St Joseph Higher Secondary School in Aizawl securing the first position. He got 489 out of a total of 500 marks.

The class-10 examinations were held in 191 centres across the state in April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

