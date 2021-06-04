Left Menu

Karnataka to hold SSLC exams in July; promotes second PUC students

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 04-06-2021 11:03 IST
Karnataka to hold SSLC exams in July; promotes second PUC students
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government on Friday announced that SSLC or 10th standard examinations will be held in the third week of July while cancelling the second year pre-university exams in view of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

''We are not holding the PUC exams this year. The grading will be based on their performance at the district level assessment in the first pre-university examination,'' Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said at a press conference.

The second pre-university college students would be promoted to the next level, he added.

He also said that students who are not happy with the grading system can take up the examination.

He said the government has decided to hold the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam or the 10th standard exam.

The exam, which will take place in the third week of July, will have one multi-choice question paper for mathematics, science and social science and one more question paper for languages, Kumar said.

''The multi-choice question paper for 40 marks will be easy and straight and there will not be any indirect questions,'' the minister added.

There will be supplementary examinations for those students affected by COVID-19.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours; Australia's Victoria state posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases in a week and more

Health News Roundup: India records 134,154 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 h...

 Global
2
Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

Airtel deploys additional 20 MHz spectrum in Haryana to boost network

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; Explainer: Tesla drops radar; is Autopilot system safe? and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

Google Sheets adds dedicated comments sidebar to see all conversations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021