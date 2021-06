Kannada litterateur Vasant Kushtagi dies at 85

Eminent Kannada litterateur Professor Vasant Kushtagi died due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital here on Friday, family sources said.

They said Kushtagi (85) was admitted to the Gulbarga Heart Foundation and Research Centre after developing low blood pressure.

He had penned more than 60 books.

A multi-faceted personality, he was a teacher, author, journalist and an activist.

Mourning Kushtagi's death, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the state lost a renowned litterateur.

He also remembered his contribution in the freedom struggle of Hyderabad-Karnataka region.

Yediyurappa said Kushtagi was a good teacher who tutored many students.

