NIOS cancels Class 12 exams in view of COVID-19
The National Institute of Open Schooling NIOS has cancelled its Class 12 examination in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Friday.Keeping the safety and security of our students on priority, NIOS cancels class 12 examinations. Students will be evaluated based on objective criteria to be announced soon.
''Keeping the safety and security of our students on priority, NIOS cancels class 12 examinations. Students will be evaluated based on objective criteria to be announced soon. This will benefit around 1.75 lakhs students,'' the minister tweeted.
According to S K Prasad, Director (Evaluation, NIOS), students who are not satisfied with the assessment will be given the option to appear in a public examination or an On-Demand Examination (ODE) when the situation becomes conducive.
''In such circumstances, the result of the concerned learner in public examinations or ODE will be treated as final,'' he said.
