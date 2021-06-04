COVID-19: NIOS cancels class 12 exams, to evaluate students on objective criteria

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has cancelled its class 12 examination in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Friday.

''Keeping the safety and security of our students on priority, NIOS cancels class 12 examinations. Students will be evaluated based on objective criteria to be announced soon. This will benefit around 1.75 lakhs students,'' the minister tweeted.

The move comes in the wake of scrapping of class 12 exams by CBSE, CISCE and several state boards. According to S K Prasad, Director (Evaluation, NIOS), students who are not satisfied with the assessment will be given the option to appear when the situation becomes conducive.

''The public examination in theory and practical of senior secondary courses scheduled in June, 2021 are hereby cancelled. The NIOS will devise a well defined objective criteria for assessment in time bound manner.

''Any learner who is not satisfied with the assessment will be given an option to appear in public examinations or an On-Demand Examination (ODE) when the situation becomes conducive. In such circumstances, the result of the concerned learner in public examinations or ODE will be treated as final,'' he said. The government on Tuesday cancelled the CBSE class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision was taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

