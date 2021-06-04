Bhosale panel says Maha govt should file review plea against Maratha quota ruling

A committee headed by a retired high court judge has recommended that the Maharashtra government file a review petition against the Supreme Court's decision to quash Maratha quota, a senior minister said on Friday.

The committee under Justice (retd) Dilip Bhosale submitted its 570-page report to the state government on Friday, ahead of the deadline of June 7, said a statement from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office.

On May 5, the apex court struck down a law that gave Marathas quota in jobs and education under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) category in Maharashtra.

On May 11, the state government formed an eight-member committee to study the verdict and suggest further legal action.

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok chavan, who heads a cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota, said the Justice Bhosale committee recommended filing a review petition in the Supreme Court on more than 40 legal points.

According to the committee, the SC did not consider the 103rd constitutional amendment for providing reservation to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and protect it from the 50 percent cap on quota.

Untill the apex court decides the validity of EWS quota,it was not appropriate to use the 50 per cent ceiling rule (which requires that overall reservation must not exceed 50 per cent) to invalidate Maratha quota, the committee said.

