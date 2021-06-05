Left Menu

Ladakh LG launches scheme to provide tablets to govt school students

LG Mathur said there should be efforts to improve the quality of education, 100 per cent enrolment and zero dropouts in schools.He also announced financial assistance to meritorious students of classes 10th and 12th for availing coaching for exams such as NEET, JEE, NDA and UG CLAT.

PTI | Ladakh | Updated: 05-06-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 00:57 IST
Ladakh LG launches scheme to provide tablets to govt school students
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Radha Krishna Mathur Friday launched a scheme to provide tabs to school children in a bid to support their learning during the coronavirus pandemic. The YounTab scheme was launched at a virtual event, an official spokesman said.

Giving details of the initiative, Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Commissioner Secretary, School Education, said that under the scheme 12,300 tablets with pre-loaded online and offline contents, including textbooks, video lectures and online class applications, would be distributed to government school students from classes 6th to 12th. The distribution of tablets would be completed in the next two months, th spokesman said.

On internet connectivity issue, Mathur said that telecom companies have agreed to install additional towers. LG Mathur said there should be efforts to improve the quality of education, 100 per cent enrolment and zero dropouts in schools.

He also announced financial assistance to meritorious students of classes 10th and 12th for availing coaching for exams such as NEET, JEE, NDA and UG CLAT. Mathur also announced Rs 25 lakh to Gram Panchayats from LG's fund for facilitating better provision in the villages for conducting community classes for primary school students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 Global
4
Indian envoy holds talks over renewable energy, agricultural trade with Kansas Guv

Indian envoy holds talks over renewable energy, agricultural trade with Kans...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021