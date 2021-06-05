Toastmasters of District 98 and 92 Host Crucible, an Event Exclusively for Entrepreneurs

A platform for entrepreneurs to give their business pitch and gain mentorship opportunities Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Elevator pitches are an important concept in the world of entrepreneurs. A good pitch is a combination of the idea or the product you are selling and the way it is being put across. Toastmasters International, a 96-year oldorganisation renowned for improving public speaking and leadership skills, has transformed millions of individuals into a more effective communicator. It has helped them experience growth in their personal as well as professional journey. District 98, which operates in Western, Central and parts of Southern India, is a part of Toastmasters International. Divisions S of the district is organising the second episode of Crucible, an event wherein individuals will give a presentation of their business ideas within three minutes in front of a team of panelists. The first leg of the event was hosted on 6th March’21 and it witnessed around 100 participants. In efforts to build cross-district connections and widen the scope of participation, the event is being co-organised by Division G of District 92. Home of Toastmasters clubs in 17 districts of Karnataka, District 92 of Toastmasters International was originally formed in 2014. The presentation or “elevator pitch” will be later evaluated by the panelists, thereby allowing the participants to receive constructive feedback. Among the entries, the panelists will select three ideas that appeal to them the most and those participants will be mentored by them for the next three months. The panelists include Vishal Chandra, a tech graduate from IIT Delhi, who has worked with various prominent people of the technology domain and is now the founder of Glue Labs, which empowers communities of creators, makers and founders. The second panelist is Bhargavi V, who is a double post-graduate from ISB, Hyderabad and Duke University, USA. She has over 14 years of experience in cross-industry financial strategy and consulting and is presently serving as a partner at Java Capitals. It will be hosted online on Zoom on 5th June 2021 between 11 am and 1 pm. The conveners of the event are Souvik Mukherjee, Area S4 Director, District 98 and Aayushi Jain, Division G Director, District 92. The event is targeted at entrepreneurs, aspiring entrepreneurs and closet entrepreneurs. If you belong to any of this category or just wish to attend the event as a spectator, you can register here. This event is being organised under the flagship of Toastmasters International (TI). Due to its global presence, TI lets you network with thousands of individuals. Since its inception, the organisation has had a well-defined educational program for its members to follow and regulate their development. In the current scenario, the educational program being followed is Pathways - a comprehensive, self-paced learning model designed to help members fulfil their personal and professional needs. Through Pathways, members are empowered to develop and improve around 300 competencies. If you are looking for improving your public speaking and leadership skills and tapping into networking opportunities, then Toastmasters is the right place for you. Visit toastmasters.org to know more or click here. About District 98 District 98 comprises 290 corporate and community clubs in seven states of India namely Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh serving more than 5000+ members. About Toastmasters International Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 364,000 in more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter. Image: Crucible is a virtual event, offering mentorship opportunities to entrepreneurs PWR PWR

