Left Menu

AHF to organise online education workshops for HI coaches, match officials

The Asian Hockey Federation will organise three virtual education workshops exclusively for Hockey India coaches, umpires and technical officials this month.The AHF had successfully organised such workshops once every 30 days in the last 11 months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 11:53 IST
AHF to organise online education workshops for HI coaches, match officials
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Asian Hockey Federation will organise three virtual education workshops exclusively for Hockey India coaches, umpires and technical officials this month.

The AHF had successfully organised such workshops once every 30 days in the last 11 months. A group of 12-30 coaches and umpires will attend the AHF-HI Exclusive Online Education Workshops this month. Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of decision making for umpires and goal scoring dynamics for the coaches, these online education workshops will be conducted free of cost.

''Our coaches, umpires and technical officials have learned a lot through the AHF Online Education Workshops, and we cannot thank the Asian Hockey Federation enough for their valuable contribution. It's been an absolute pleasure working with the AHF in the last eleven months,'' HI president Gyanendro Ningombam said in a statement. AHF CEO Tayyab Ikram, who is also the chairman of FIH Development and Education Committee, added: ''It has been brilliant to organise the AHF Online Education Workshops exclusively for Hockey India coaches, umpires and technical officials. ''The candidates have grasped various techniques very well and have grown at a rapid pace.'' Besides, the AHF will also organise another set of online education workshops for all Asian hockey-playing nations this month. HI has nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of these education workshops.

All the participating candidates will receive a participation certificate that will help them in the future FIH and AHF Course Selection.

The workshops for HI will be held on June 19, 20 and 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021