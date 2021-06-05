AHF to organise online education workshops for HI coaches, match officials

The Asian Hockey Federation will organise three virtual education workshops exclusively for Hockey India coaches, umpires and technical officials this month.

The AHF had successfully organised such workshops once every 30 days in the last 11 months. A group of 12-30 coaches and umpires will attend the AHF-HI Exclusive Online Education Workshops this month. Aimed at providing technical expertise and knowledge on various aspects of decision making for umpires and goal scoring dynamics for the coaches, these online education workshops will be conducted free of cost.

''Our coaches, umpires and technical officials have learned a lot through the AHF Online Education Workshops, and we cannot thank the Asian Hockey Federation enough for their valuable contribution. It's been an absolute pleasure working with the AHF in the last eleven months,'' HI president Gyanendro Ningombam said in a statement. AHF CEO Tayyab Ikram, who is also the chairman of FIH Development and Education Committee, added: ''It has been brilliant to organise the AHF Online Education Workshops exclusively for Hockey India coaches, umpires and technical officials. ''The candidates have grasped various techniques very well and have grown at a rapid pace.'' Besides, the AHF will also organise another set of online education workshops for all Asian hockey-playing nations this month. HI has nominated a maximum of six candidates for each of these education workshops.

All the participating candidates will receive a participation certificate that will help them in the future FIH and AHF Course Selection.

The workshops for HI will be held on June 19, 20 and 27.

