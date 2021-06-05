Left Menu

DUSU urges colleges to clear pending results, give extra chances to submit assignments

We request you to kindly direct teachers to clear the pending papers as soon as possible, it said in the statement.It added that students of intermediary years giving their assignment-based exams ABE should be given another chance to submit their assignments.It also requested the colleges to reconduct practicals without evaluation.It has been seen that the learning process has been affected in the online mode, especially in practical subjects.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 17:37 IST
DUSU urges colleges to clear pending results, give extra chances to submit assignments
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi University Students Union on Saturday requested the principals and teachers of 70 DU colleges to clear pending results and give multiple chances to students to submit assignments for ABE exams.

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), in a statement, said it presented its demands to the Delhi University Principals’ Association (DUPA) as well as the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA).

The students union also urged that attendance should not be added in the marking of Assessment Based Evaluation (EVA) by colleges, among other demands.

''The results of many subjects of pending semesters are yet to be declared. We request you to kindly direct teachers to clear the pending papers as soon as possible,'' it said in the statement.

It added that students of intermediary years giving their assignment-based exams (ABE) should be given another chance to submit their assignments.

It also requested the colleges to reconduct practicals ''without evaluation''.

''It has been seen that the learning process has been affected in the online mode, especially in practical subjects. So we suggest that the practicals be conducted again without evaluation, just for learning for those who wish to opt for it,'' the statement added.

PTI MAH SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global
4
How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

How to color-code shared drives' folders in Google Drive?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021