HP govt cancels class 12 board exams, extends 'Corona curfew' till June 14
The Himachal Pradesh government Saturday cancelled the class 12 board examinations for the year 2020-21 and also extended the ongoing Corona curfew till June 14, Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur said.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh government Saturday cancelled the class 12 board examinations for the year 2020-21 and also extended the ongoing 'Corona curfew' till June 14, Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur said. He said the decisions were taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here. He said the ongoing 'Corona curfew', which was to end on June 7, has now been extended till 6 am on June 14.
On cancelling the 10+2 board exams, he said the HP Board of School Education would devise a formula for calculating the awards for students keeping in view the formula being devised by the CBSE. Also in case some students are not satisfied with the results arrived at this way, they would be allowed to appear in a special examination to be conducted once the situation is conducive for conducting the examination, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CBSE
- HP Board of School Education
- Corona
- Govind Singh Thakur
- Jai Ram
ALSO READ
HC asks Delhi school, CBSE to respond to pleas challenging curriculum
Meeting underway to discuss conduct of CBSE Class XII, entrance exams
Delhi govt not in favour of CBSE exploring options to conduct Class 12 exams: Sisodia
Teacher of noted CBSE school in TN accused of sexual harassment
CBSE class XII board exams cancelled, results to be made under well-defined objective criteria