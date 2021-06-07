Left Menu

SML Isuzu temporarily suspends production at manufacturing plant in Punjab till June 11

Commercial vehicles maker SML Isuzu on Monday said it will temporarily suspend production at its manufacturing plant in Punjab till June 11 due to supply issues and lower demand.... Further, demand for commercial vehicles has been adversely impacted especially for the school buses due to non-opening of schoolseducational institutions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 12:34 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Commercial vehicles maker SML Isuzu on Monday said it will temporarily suspend production at its manufacturing plant in Punjab till June 11 due to supply issues and lower demand.

''... Due to the ongoing pandemic situation and lockdowns enforced in most of the states, the company is still facing supply issues from some of its vendors/suppliers. Further, demand for commercial vehicles has been adversely impacted especially for the school buses due to non-opening of schools/educational institutions. ''In view of the above situation, the company has decided to temporarily suspend production at its manufacturing plant (in) Punjab up to June 11, 2021,'' SML Isuzu said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it is closely monitoring the situation and taking appropriate actions as required.

