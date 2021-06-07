Left Menu

Industrialist Himansu Das dies at 77

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 07-06-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 14:14 IST
Industrialist Himansu Das dies at 77
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Noted industrialist Himansu Das died at the district headquarters hospital here, family sources said on Monday.

He was 77-years-old and survived by his wife and two sons.

Das was ill for some time and under treatment. He was the founder of the Hari group of companies and President of the Balasore Chamber of Industries and Commerce.

Das was also the president of the Odisha PVC manufacturer association. He was associated with many socio-cultural organizations in Odisha.

He was President of Balasore Law College and Balasore Arts and crafts college.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
2
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
3
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021