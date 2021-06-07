Left Menu

MP:Junior doctors end week-long strike after meeting with govt

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-06-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 14:26 IST
MP:Junior doctors end week-long strike after meeting with govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Around 3,000 junior doctors in Madhya Pradesh, who were on strike for a week over their various demands, called off their protest on Monday after a meeting with state Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang.

''They have ended their strike unconditionally,'' Sarang told PTI.

The minister on Sunday said the government has already agreed to give a hike of 17 percent in stipend to them.

The junior doctors from six medical colleges across MP were protesting since last Monday for a hike in their stipend and free COVID-19 treatment for them and their family members.

A delegation of MP Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) met Sarang, seeking a written order from the state government for fulfilling their demands.

''We have ended our protest after meeting Sarangji,'' MP JUDA president Arvind Meena told PTI.

The development came ahead of a hearing in the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday over a petition regarding the junior doctors' strike.

The HC's bench at Jabalpur last Thursday termed the strike as ''illegal'' and directed the junior doctors to resume their duties within 24 hours.

However, the protesting doctors then remained defiant.

They had demanded that beds for junior doctors serving COVID-19 patients be reserved in separate areas in case they contract the infection, he said.

Treatment should be free for such doctors as well as their kin, Meena had said, adding that they also wanted a hike in stipend.

A doctor from the government-run Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal said health services were affected because of the protest by junior doctors.

Earlier, the junior doctors went on a strike on May 6, but resumed a few hours later after the state government assured them that their demands would be met.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
2
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
3
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021