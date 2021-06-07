Left Menu

New academic session in Goa to start on June 21

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-06-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 17:03 IST
The academic year 2021-22 will start in Goa on June 21 and a decision on the mode of education will be taken in the next week, a senior official said on Monday.

''A call on whether to ask students to join schools or conduct online classes will be taken seven to eight days in advance before the resumption of the session,'' Goa Director of Education D Bhagat told PTI.

He said non-teaching staff of the schools have already been asked to join schools as the number of COVID-19 cases has decreased in the coastal state.

As of Sunday, Goa's coronavirus caseload stood at 1,59,393 while the death toll stood at 2,760, a health official had said.

The Goa government had last week extended the ongoing coronavirus-induced 'curfew' till June 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

