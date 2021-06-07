Puducherry too cancels plus-two board exams in view of Covid
Puducherry, June 7 (PTI): Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy announced on Monday that this year's plus-two Board examinations are cancelled in view of the ongoing pandemic situation in the Union Territory.
He said in a release that the examinations slated for Puducherry and Karaikal regions adopting the Tamil Nadu pattern of curriculum and syllabus have been cancelled.
The announcement came days after the Tamil Nadu government decided to cancel the examinations.
More than 14,000 students of Puducherry and Karaikal were to take the examination.
With the neighbouring State scrapping the examination in view of the pandemic, the territorial government too took the decision to cancel the exam.
Puducherry does not have a separate Board either for secondary education or higher secondary education and follows the pattern adopted in Tamil Nadu.
