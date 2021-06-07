Left Menu

48-day summer vacation announced in Jammu schools

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday announced a 48-day summer vacation for educational institutions up to Class 12, including recognised private schools, falling in the summer zone of Jammu division. An official order said all government and recognised private schools upto class 12th falling in Jammu division summer zone would observe summer vacation from June 8 to July 25 as per past practice.

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday announced a 48-day summer vacation for educational institutions up to Class 12, including recognised private schools, falling in the summer zone of Jammu division. An official order said all government and recognised private schools upto class 12th falling in Jammu division (summer zone) would observe summer vacation from June 8 to July 25 as per past practice. Educational institutions including universities, colleges and schools were closed across the Union Territory in April following a spike in Covid-19 cases, but the students are attending their classes through online mode from their homes. While schools in Kashmir and parts of Jammu falling under the winter zone close for nearly three-month winter vacation and a 10-day summer vacation annually, the summer zone schools in Jammu usually have one-and-a-half month summer vacation, and a brief winter break every year. Issuing the summer vacation order for summer zone schools, Principal Secretary in School Education department B K Singh, however, said there would be online interaction of teaching faculty with students at least once in a week.

''Weekly programs and assessment shall continue to be conducted throughout the vacations for engaging children in cultural activities and for consolidation of curriculum/ syllabus already covered,” the order said, adding the teacher would remain available for any query of students on his phone or through other online modes of communication.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

