Left Menu

U.S. stocks, tech shares shake off G7 tax deal

The Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies agreed on Saturday to back a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15% and the focus now shifts to the G20 countries for a wider agreement on the new tax proposals. Analysts say the tax deal wouldn't hurt companies unless it's agreed with tax-haven countries such as Ireland, whose economy has been booming with the influx of billions of dollars in investment from multinationals due to lower taxes.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 21:11 IST
U.S. stocks, tech shares shake off G7 tax deal
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Shares in U.S. technology giants barely reacted on Monday to a landmark global minimum corporate tax deal agreed between the world's richest nations, with analysts saying it will take the backing of low-tax nations to have any meaningful impact on the companies' bottomlines. The Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies agreed on Saturday to back a minimum global corporate tax rate of at least 15% and the focus now shifts to the G20 countries for a wider agreement on the new tax proposals.

Analysts say the tax deal wouldn't hurt companies unless it's agreed with tax-haven countries such as Ireland, whose economy has been booming with the influx of billions of dollars in investment from multinationals due to lower taxes. In morning U.S. trading, shares of Apple, Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet dipped 0.2% to 0.5%, while Facebook edged up 0.1% and Microsoft rose 0.6%. The benchmark S&P 500 index was down 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was little changed.

Europe's tech stocks index slipped 0.1%. "The details of the implementation are still to be ironed out and potentially further watered down," said Marija Vertimane, senior strategist at State Street Global Markets.

Dublin, which has resisted European Union attempts to harmonize its tax rules, is unlikely to accept a higher minimum rate without a fight. "I would treat the current proposal as a small positive for the market," Vertimane added pointing to levies being lower than what was initially discussed.

Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel Corp in Charlottesville, Virginia, called it "neutral" for the market. While any tax hike is "negative to the way people value stocks," the agreement could indicate that U.S. President Joe Biden will be less aggressive in seeking an increase of the U.S. corporate tax rate to 28%, Tuz said.

"They might reduce the maximum they were trying to seek, which in general I would think would be a better thing for a lot of U.S. companies," Tuz said. "The great majority probably do not operate outside the U.S. The large ones do, but plenty don't." The G7's proposals are seen targeting technology companies that sell services remotely and attribute much of their profits to intellectual properly held in low-tax jurisdictions.

"The immediate market implications are likely to be minimal," said Ian Williams, economics & strategy research analyst at Peel Hunt. "No G7 nation currently charges that low a rate and the details, including agreement from numerous smaller countries, require plenty of work."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021