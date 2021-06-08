20 Years of Delivering the Joy of Learning, EuroKids Group is now Lighthouse Learning

MUMBAI, India, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Backed by global investment firm KKR, EuroKids Group Now Lighthouse Learning 20 years' celebration was marked with a new Group identity which reflects the company's vision to be a high-quality educational platform. It promises to offer the best educational experiences through its various brands and serve as a guiding beacon in setting new standards in education. For 2 Decades, Lighthouse Learning (formerly known as EuroKids Group), India's leading early childhood & K12 education company, has positively impacted and empowered the lives of students, women entrepreneurs, and teacher's across its network of pre-schools and schools.

Lighthouse Learning has been the pioneer in nurturing early years' foundation for young children. The Group has actively created employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for women and has always stayed ahead of the curve. In many ways, the Group believes in creating impact not merely by consumption but by a higher rate of creation - creating more learners on the one hand and more opportunities for entrepreneurs who enable these learners. Prajodh Rajan, Co-founder & Group CEO, Lighthouse Learning, said, '' From the first 2 pre-schools to 1200+ pre-schools today, we're laying the foundation of early years for more than 150,000 learners every year. Our 1000+ women entrepreneurs and over 10,000 workforces deliver the joy of learning in more than 360 towns and cities in the country. These growing numbers are proof of the kind of impact we are creating. We're proud that many of our young children will be the torchbearers of change in society. We truly hope that we are instilling in them the values, skills, and purpose of making this world a better one than what they have found.'' Lighthouse Learning will continue to offer high-quality education through its portfolio of brands EuroKids Preschool, Kangaroo Kids Preschool, EuroSchool, Billabong High International, and the most recent additions of Cambridge Public School (Bangalore) & Centre point Group of Schools(Nagpur) About Lighthouse Learning (formerly EuroKids International Group) Lighthouse Learning (formerly known as EuroKids International) is India's leading Early Childhood & K-12 Education company. The Group is committed to delivering the Joy of Learning to students in early childhood education and K12 segments. With its portfolio of brands - EuroKids Pre-School, Kangaroo Kids Pre-School, Mother's Pet Pre-School, EuroSchool International, Billabong High International and Centre Point School. Lighthouse Learning nurtures over 1,50,000 students every day with its ''Child First'' ideology in a safe and engaging learning environment.

Over the last 20 years, Lighthouse Learning has played an active role in evolving the education landscape. The Group is committed to delivering a robust foundation for future generations with innovation in pedagogy, use of appropriate technology and focus on child safety. With a network of over 1,200 pre-schools and 42 Schools, Lighthouse Learning empowers 1000+ women entrepreneurs across the nation and employs a workforce of over 10,000.

Having bagged over 100 prestigious awards in the education segment, including 'Education Company of the Year' at VCCircle Awards 2020, the Group promises to serve as pioneers in setting the standard for education.

