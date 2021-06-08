Left Menu

Maha: Advanced welding technologies course from July 19

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 08-06-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 16:11 IST
The Marathwada Auto Cluster here in Maharashtra will organise a three-month course in advanced welding technologies for welders from July 19.

The course will strengthen the skill ecosystem in the auto industry with a structured approach, a release issued by the Marathwada Auto Cluster said on Tuesday.

It appealed to the industries to nominate for the course their candidates who have experience in welding of automotive or engineering parts with a skill to operate and set welding machines for more than two years.

