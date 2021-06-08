Maha: Advanced welding technologies course from July 19

The Marathwada Auto Cluster here in Maharashtra will organise a three-month course in advanced welding technologies for welders from July 19.

The course will strengthen the skill ecosystem in the auto industry with a structured approach, a release issued by the Marathwada Auto Cluster said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

It appealed to the industries to nominate for the course their candidates who have experience in welding of automotive or engineering parts with a skill to operate and set welding machines for more than two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)