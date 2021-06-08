Left Menu

Navi Mumbai civic school students to get internet data finance

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-06-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 17:42 IST
A sum of Rs 1,000 each will be transferred into the accounts of 42,000 students of civic schools to enable them to buy internet data packages for smartphones to help them in online studies, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane district announced on Tuesday.

There are 75 civic schools, including 55 primary schools, under the NMMC.

The sum will be paid in two instalments for the first semester, and efforts would also be taken to help those students who do not have smartphones, a civic official said.

''This decision was taken in October but then got pushed back as the COVID-19 cases started to fall and the aim at the time was to resume classroom teaching,'' said NMMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar.

