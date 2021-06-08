Chitkara University's Dr. Charu Khosla Wins Greenpreneur Award 2021

Chandigarh, Punjab, India (NewsVoir) Dr. Charu Khosla, Assistant Dean, Office of International Affairs, Chitkara University, Punjab, won the prestigious Greenpreneur Award 2021 organised by FICCI in association with Punjab government for exemplary work in ‘Energy Management’. The Greenpreneur Awards 2021 were organised by Startup Punjab in collaboration with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI FLO) Amritsar to honour Punjab's finest entrepreneurs in Energy Management, Water Management, Waste & Material Productivity, and Innovative Practices in Sustainability. FLO is the women wing of the FICCI, which has its headquarters in New Delhi, with 17 chapters covering different geographical regions of India. Dr. Charu Khosla is the Founder of BB OORJA Pvt. Ltd., which has been incubated by Chitkara University. The startup uses clean and green fuel through agro-waste management for its smokeless cooking stove, a unique product for households and hotels. On receiving the award, Dr. Charu said, “I am thankful for receiving this honour. I am also thankful to Chitkara University for giving me the right wings and the right platform.” The winner was chosen after witnessing a spate of nominations, from topmost and established industries from all over Punjab competing for this coveted recognition for building a sustainable future. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, “Chitkara University has a vision to support entrepreneurship & innovation while acknowledging efforts & creativity. We like to encourage our faculty to explore their potential and expand their horizons. It is a proud moment for all of us at Chitkara University and we congratulate Dr. Charu Khosla for this brilliant accomplishment.” The winner was declared by Alok Shekhar, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce, and Rajat Agarwal, IAS, CEO Invest Punjab, in a virtual ceremony on World Environment Day. Speaking at the Greenpreneur Awards 2021, Rajat Agarwal, said that state government is providing seed funding support to outstanding entrepreneurs of Punjab. About Chitkara University Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India. With another campus in Himachal Pradesh, the university offers courses in Engineering & Technology, Business, Planning & Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales & Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences and Education. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, scientifically driven pedagogy, and strong industry collaborations, Chitkara University not only attracts the most exemplary students from across the nation but, with its seamless placement support, is also able to help them carve high growth careers. For details, please visit: www.chitkara.edu.in. Image: Chitkara University Campus PWR PWR

