MP: NSUI functionary, 2 others booked for hitting man
- Country:
- India
A functionary of the Congress- affiliated National Students Union of India and two others were booked for allegedly hitting a man in the premises of a police station in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, a video of which went viral on social media.
A Civil Line police station official said the incident took place on Monday and identified one of the accused as Vijay Rajak, who is NSUI Jabalpur unit president.
''Rajak and two others have been booked under sections 294 (obscene acts or words in public), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya
- Jabalpur
- NSUI
- Vijay Rajak
- Congress-
- National Students Union of India
- BNM BNM
- Rajak
ALSO READ
Volcanic eruption, ensuing chaos kill at least 15 in Congo
NSUI demands age relaxation, extra attempts, vaccination for students appearing in competitive exams
COVID-19: NSUI stages protest at Ministry of Education, demands class 12 board exams be cancelled
Rahul Gandhi should look after Congress-ruled states first before giving lectures to others: Javadekar