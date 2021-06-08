Left Menu

MP: NSUI functionary, 2 others booked for hitting man

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 08-06-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 08-06-2021 22:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A functionary of the Congress- affiliated National Students Union of India and two others were booked for allegedly hitting a man in the premises of a police station in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, a video of which went viral on social media.

A Civil Line police station official said the incident took place on Monday and identified one of the accused as Vijay Rajak, who is NSUI Jabalpur unit president.

''Rajak and two others have been booked under sections 294 (obscene acts or words in public), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

