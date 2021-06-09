Left Menu

Promote class 11 students by July 15, Bengal HC council tells schools

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 00:34 IST
Promote class 11 students by July 15, Bengal HC council tells schools
West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Tuesday asked school authorities to complete the formalities relating to promotion of students from class 11 to the next class by July 15.

The council had on April 30 said that the annual examination to promote students from class 11 to 12 will not be required this year in view of the pandemic situation and the respective higher secondary schools will promote students to the next class.

The council on June 8 asked guardians to come to the school premises with the identity card of their wards to complete the admission procedure by strictly maintaining all Covid-19 protocols.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that the board examinations in the state for classes 10 and 12 will not be held this year due to the Covid-19 situation.

The evaluation method will be decided by experts in a week's time so that the careers of the candidates were not at stake, Banerjee had said. PTI SUS MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

