Left Menu

U'khand ranked 4th in Niti Aayog's SDG India Index 2020-21

Rawat said all steps are being taken by the state government to provide quality education to children.A total of 190 schools are being set up in the state under the Atal Utkrisht Vidyalaya scheme, two in each block to make quality education available to all, he said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 09-06-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 15:29 IST
U'khand ranked 4th in Niti Aayog's SDG India Index 2020-21
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday congratulated teachers and education department officials in Uttarakhand for the state being ranked fourth in Niti Aayog's SDG India Index 2020-21 Rawat said rise to the fourth position carries a message for teachers and officials of the state education department to continue their efforts with the same dedication and catapult the state to the top position in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) list in the coming years.

''Uttarakhand is lucky to have been ranked fourth by Niti Ayog in the list of SDGs prepared on the basis of its performance on 17 parameters. It had ranked 19th in the list in 2015-16 and now it has climbed to the fourth position,'' he said.

A total of 500 teachers from across the state joined the programme virtually, an official release here said. The chief minister also launched a website of 'Atal Utkrisht Vidyalaya' on the occasion. Rawat said all steps are being taken by the state government to provide quality education to children.

A total of 190 schools are being set up in the state under the Atal Utkrisht Vidyalaya scheme, two in each block to make quality education available to all, he said. Virtual class facility is available in 500 schools and it will be made available in 600 more very soon, Rawat said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021