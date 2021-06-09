Environment Safety and Sustainable Engineering Conclave by Saveetha School of Engineering

Saveetha School of Engineering organized an e-conclave on Environment Safety and Sustainable Engineering on World Environment Day. Environmental protection, increasingly becoming a matter of global priority paved the way for the introduction of a B.E. Degree in Energy and Environmental Engineering at Saveetha School of Engineering which now is growing towards sustainable development. Amongst the existing pandemic, Energy and Environmental Engineering Department organized various online events such as E-Poster Presentation, Painting, and Online Quiz were conducted with overwhelming student participation with a motive of bringing a change in attitude towards the environment and advocate partnership between each human being and nature.

Participants were awarded prizes and awards. Honorable Chancellor Dr. N.M. Veeraiyan felicitated the event and graced the occasion and said, "Our students made resolutions to follow all the regulations to maintain a green environment while we have already planted more than 10,000 saplings in the Miyawaki way in our campus to urbanize and preserve the greens." We also had interesting special talks by various invited dignitaries as Mr. Amit Kulkarni, Head - Power & Utilities & Lead - Sustainability L&T Technology Services Limited, Mr. Gounder Kannan, Head, Proto Build, Mahindra & Mahindra, Er. Sathyamurthy, Scientist Engineer - SG, Deputy Head, Dept. of Environmental Engg. ISRO, Bangalore, and Dr. B. Nirmal, Founder, Exnora International. Dr. Anirudh Garg, Director, Nanoveda Solutions, Dr. A. Abdul Rahman, Professor of Eminence, Dr. M.G.R Educational & Research Institute University. We had more than 3000 participants all over India irrespective of age and class of study. Speakers emphasized the need for sustainable engineering and thereby creating awareness on environmental safety among young minds. Saveetha School of Engineering, being a green campus itself, focuses on sustainable development to fulfill both the demand of today's generation and cater to the requirements of future generations with ample placement opportunities. The energy and Environmental Engineering department at Saveetha is involved in various active researches and application of technologies with various collaborations to minimize the undesirable impact on the environment.

Understanding the demand and opportunities in the industries, they learn various methods of applying energy efficiency in design, engineering practices and create more environmentally-friendly forms of industrial design and manufacture. On the World Environmental Day celebration, 2021, on June 4th at 4 PM there was an invited talk given by Dr. Anirudh Garg, Director, Nanoveda Solutions and the topic of the talk was on Bio-Security, Bio-Audit & Green Technology. Followed by which on the 5th of June was the first session was presented by Dr. A. Abdul Rahman, Professor of Eminence, Dr. M.G.R Educational & Research Institute University. The session started at 10 AM and the speaker briefed on the topic Smart City - Green box for Green House Technology. The talk continued with the next topic titled Sustainable in Engineering - The way forward which was presented to the audience by Mr. Amit Kulkarni, L&T Technology Services Limited. The next talk was on the Role of Electric Vehicles in Pollution Control & Environmental Safety presented by Mr. Gounder Kannan Mahindra & Mahindra and Er. Sathyamurthy from ISRO Bangalore took over the session on the topic of Environmental Safety in ISRO. The final talk was at 4 PM by Dr. B. Nirmal, Founder, Exnora International on the topic Environmental Health & Safety. Image: Green Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences campus

