Drive to upgrade skills of Indian blue-collar workers launched in UAE: report

The Indian Consulate here has initiated a new drive to upgrade skills and roles of the Indian blue-collar workers in the UAE to boost their confidence, a media report said on Wednesday.

As part of the drive that started on Tuesday, the Indian mission has collaborated with Skyline University College and the Indian Association, Sharjah and will train the blue collar Indian workers in English language and communication skills, basic computer literacy and soft skills that will help their confidence level get boosted, the Gulf News reported.

Addressing the launch of the initiative, Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai, said Indian blue-collar workers are highly sought by employers in the UAE owing to their “hard working and law-abiding nature”.

More than 3.3 million Indians live and work in the UAE, with some 65 per cent of them estimated to be from the blue-collar category, he added.

He said it is imperative that efforts are made to complement the expectations of the gracious Indian workforce in terms of their skill sets.

“Having the largest working diaspora in the UAE, it is natural that the Indian Consulate is always interested in understanding about the skill sets that can enhance the employability and productivity of the Indian human resources in the UAE,” Puri said.

