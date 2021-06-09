Left Menu

QS World University Rankings 2022: IISc Bengaluru ranks 1st in research

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' congratulated IIT Bombay for securing the 177th position, IIT Delhi for securing the 185th rank and  IISc Bengaluru for securing the 186th position in universities rankings. 

Updated: 09-06-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 17:34 IST
QS World University Rankings 2022: IISc Bengaluru ranks 1st in research
The Minister further said that initiatives such as National Education Policy – 2020 and Institute of Eminence are instrumental in ranking our colleges and institutes globally. Image Credit: Twitter(@EduMinOfIndia)
Three Indian Universities have achieved top-200 positions in QS World University Rankings 2022. IISc Bengaluru ranked number 1 in the world for research. QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts has today released the 18th edition of the world's International University rankings.

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' congratulated IIT Bombay for securing the 177th position, IIT Delhi for securing the 185th rank and IISc Bengaluru for securing the 186th position in universities rankings.

Shri Pokhriyal said that India is taking a leap in the field of Education & Research and is emerging as a Vishwaguru. We are equally proud to have a Guru like Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi who has constantly been thinking about the welfare of students, faculty staff and all other stakeholders associated with the Indian Education sector, he added.

The Minister further said that initiatives such as National Education Policy – 2020 and Institute of Eminence are instrumental in ranking our colleges and institutes globally. This can be felt by looking at the university rankings declared by QS & Times Group, he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

