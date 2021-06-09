Left Menu

MAHE to vaccinate all its students

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 09-06-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 17:40 IST
The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has decided to organise a free vaccination drive for all the students across its institutions.

The academy plans to vaccinate 25,000 students to ensure their safety on campuses.

All the students will get easy access to the Covid vaccine and MAHE administration will bear the entire cost of the drive, academy pro-chancellor H S Ballal said in a release.

The drive will be organised in line with the Union government protocol.

Students are the backbone of the academy and it is the responsibility of the institution to immunise them to safeguard their health and wellness, MAHE vice chancellor M D Venkatesh said.

MAHE has already started vaccinating students who are present on campus in the hostels.

The drive will also help all academy students residing in and around Manipal.

The vaccination drive will continue as and when all other students return to the campus, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

