UNESCO launches course on journalistic coverage of COVID-19 vaccine

As the world emerges from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the roll-out of vaccinations can be seen as an opportunity towards rebuilding healthy and sustainable societies. The success of the global vaccination drive, however, depends on building trust among people and ensuring that they have access to credible information. The role of journalists is crucial in this context.

UNESCO, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas at the University of Texas at Austin (USA), have joined hands to offer a course on journalistic coverage of COVID-19 vaccine.

Journalists, communicators and fact-checkers from around the world will now be able to take a specialized Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) entitled "Covering the COVID-19 Vaccine: what journalists need to know". Registration for the course is open and the participants will soon be able to opt for the course in the Hindi language.

The four modules of the course examine many of the challenging and evolving aspects of the vaccine rollout. This includes the science of the development of the vaccines already released and also of those being created; the policies of acquisition and distribution of vaccines; and questions of equity, vaccine hesitancy, mis- and disinformation against vaccines, and emerging variants of the virus.

Nearly 9000 journalists from 162 countries took a previous MOOC entitled "Journalism in a pandemic: Covering COVID-19 now and in the future," offered through a collaboration between the same partners and with support from the Knight Foundation in May 2020. The self-directed versions of this course are available in seven languages, including in Hindi.

Additionally, a 3-hour webinar on "Covering the COVID-19 vaccine: What journalists need to know," was organised by the Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas in collaboration with UNESCO, WHO and with funding from the European Union on 29 January 2021 and remains available to watch in English, Hindi and many other languages