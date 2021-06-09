Left Menu

Fake medicines seized in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-06-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 19:43 IST
Fake medicines seized in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Counterfeit medicines worth Rs 1 lakh were seized on Wednesday from a pharmacy on Bhopa road here, an official said.

Food safety and drug administration officials raided a medical store and seized the fake medicines, City Magistrate Abhishek Singh said.

The move comes after similar raids in Meerut, Ghaziabad and Noida.

Singh said action will be taken after the drug samples come back from the lab with a test report.

