COVID-19: Board exams for Classes 11, 12 cancelled in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-06-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 19:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said all pending board examinations for Classes 11 and 12 in the union territory have been cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

''In view of safety and well-being of students due to Covid pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled,'' Sinha tweeted.

He said a detailed procedure for publishing of results along with a scheme of marking will be completed by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) shortly.

