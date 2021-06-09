T gana govt cancels Intermediate 2nd year exams due to COVID

Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-06-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 20:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad, June 9 (PTI): The Telangana government on Wednesday decided to cancel the Intermediate second year (12th standard) public examinations this year in view of the prevailingCOVID-19 pandemic.

Announcing the decision, the State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said the results for the Intermediate second year students would be announced after preparing the modalities.

She said a committee has been appointed on the issue.

About 4,56,000 students are in Intermediate second year, she said.

If any students wished to take the exams, the government would take a decision after the COVID-19 situation improved, the Minister said.

The State government had earlier cancelled 10th standard and Intermediate first year exams and decided to promote the students in view of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

