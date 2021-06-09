T gana govt cancels Intermediate 2nd year exams due to COVID

Hyderabad, June 9 (PTI): The Telangana government on Wednesday decided to cancel the Intermediate second year (12th standard) public examinations this year in view of the prevailingCOVID-19 pandemic.

Announcing the decision, the State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said the results for the Intermediate second year students would be announced after preparing the modalities.

She said a committee has been appointed on the issue.

About 4,56,000 students are in Intermediate second year, she said.

If any students wished to take the exams, the government would take a decision after the COVID-19 situation improved, the Minister said.

The State government had earlier cancelled 10th standard and Intermediate first year exams and decided to promote the students in view of the pandemic.

