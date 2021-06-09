Left Menu

Efforts are underway to ensure more universities and institutions of India scale global excellence and support intellectual prowess among the youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as he congratulated those figuring in the top-200 positions in QS World University Rankings 2022.According to the 18th edition of the rankings, the India Institute of Technology IIT, Bombay, is Indias top ranked institution for the fourth consecutive year.IIT, Delhi, has become Indias second-best university, having risen from the 193rd rank to 185 in the world since last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 20:18 IST
Efforts on to ensure more Indian institutions scale global excellence: PM Modi
Efforts are underway to ensure more universities and institutions of India scale global excellence and support intellectual prowess among the youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as he congratulated those figuring in the top-200 positions in QS World University Rankings 2022.

According to the 18th edition of the rankings, the India Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, is India's top ranked institution for the fourth consecutive year.

IIT, Delhi, has become India's second-best university, having risen from the 193rd rank to 185 in the world since last year. It has done so by overtaking IISc which bagged the 186th rank.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has got a perfect score of 100 out of 100 for the citations per faculty (CPF) metric in the analysis by London-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

The prime minister tweeted, ''Congratulations to @iiscbangalore, @iitbombay and @iitdelhi. Efforts are underway to ensure more universities and institutions of India scale global excellence and support intellectual prowess among the youth.'' PTI KR SMN SMN

