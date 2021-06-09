Left Menu

UP govt to train madarsa teachers about online mode of teaching

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-06-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 22:28 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to conduct training for madarsa teachers to make them more adept in online mode of teaching, officials said on Wednesday.

Administrative officers of the state, educationists and students of IIMs and IITs will provide training to the madarsa teachers for online education of students enrolled under the UP Madarsa Board, they said.

An online training programme was organised by the Board on Wednesday.

Member, Language Committee, UP Madarsa Board, Danish Azad said online education of students has started in madarsas in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The UP Madarsa Board in collaboration with the Language Committee is conducting division-wise training sessions for teachers on taking online classes for students, he said.

The discussions are on with a few former and present IIT and IIM students to provide online education training to madarsa teachers, Azad said, adding many have agreed to the board’s request.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

