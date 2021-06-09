Rajasthan govt to set up ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy colleges in six districts
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan government on Wednesday gave the approval to establish ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy colleges in six districts, including Jaipur, a state minister said.
Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the importance of ayurveda has been proved during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The state government is making every effort to promote ayurveda and develop facilities related to it, he said.
Sharma said integrated colleges would be established in Jaipur, Kota, Sikar, Bikaner and Bharatpur.
Approval has been given for the establishment of Government College of Yoga and Naturopathy in Udaipur, he said.
The minister said with the establishment of new colleges, new employment opportunities would come up for the educated youth of the state.
Approval has also been given to create 778 new academic and non-academic posts, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Government College of Yoga
- Udaipur
- Sikar
- Kota
- Raghu Sharma
- Rajasthan
- Jaipur
- Sharma
- Bharatpur
ALSO READ
Rajasthan CM slams Vardhan on issue of availability of COVID-19 vaccines
Decision to relax COVID-19 restrictions should be based on experts' advice: Kotak
COVID-19: 107 more deaths, 3,886 new cases reported in Rajasthan
1.31 crore families registered under Chiranjeevi Yojana health scheme: Rajasthan CM
Rajasthan mousing minister interacts with FMs of 6 states; demands GST compensation from Centre