Pukemiro Primary School near Huntly to close

Pukemiro School will officially close at the end of term two, on 25 July 2021, with a decision pending on what the site will be used for in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 10-06-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 11:09 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Pukemiro Primary School near Huntly will close following years of declining roll numbers, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

"I've consulted with the School Commissioner, and this decision acknowledges the fact that the few remaining students from the last term are now settled at other nearby schools.

"I want to thank the Commissioner, Brad Totorewa, for his support through this period of change and all the staff and Board members for their contributions over the years.

"This school has a proud history serving generations since 1905, and it's always a sad moment when the time has come for a once-thriving rural school to close its doors."

Pukemiro School will officially close at the end of term two, on 25 July 2021, with a decision pending on what the site will be used for in the future.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

