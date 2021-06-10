IIM Bangalore ranked number one in India for business & management studies

Indian Institute of Management- Bangalore has been ranked the top B-school in India, third time in a row, in Business & Management Studies, in the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject considers employer reputation, academic reputation and research impact to rate institutions globally, an IIMB statement said on Thursday.

''The Business & Management Studies subject, offered by IIM Bangalore, has secured high ratings in all three categories, making IIMB the Best B-School in India'', it said.

IIMB Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan said: ''We have scored well in Academic Reputation and H-Index Citation parameters and this reflects our efforts in ensuring academic excellence in the subject and research capabilities in the domain.'' Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) has evaluated more than 5,500 universities covering 80 different locations across the world to rank top 1000 universities in 51 disciplines, it was noted.

''Positioned in the top 51-100 category, with a global rank of 76, in Business and Management Studies, is not only an achievement, but it also highlights the commitment of IIM Bangalore to adapt, innovate, and impart quality education, even in these challenging times,'' the statement added.PTI RS SS PTI PTI

