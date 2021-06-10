NMIMS School of Branding and Advertising Partners with 120 Media Collective and Advertising Standards Council of India

Both organisations to facilitate live projects, internships and E-learning programs for students Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India School of Branding and Advertising (SoBA), part of SVKM’s NMIMS Deemed-to-be-university, one of India’s leading educational institutions with a 41-legacy of academic excellence, has signed Memoranda of Understanding with 120 Media Collective, one of India’s most impactful digitally-oriented companies, and Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), the country’s leading advertising industry association committed to the cause of self-regulation for consumer protection. The agreements were signed by Ms. Manisha Kapoor, Secretary-General, ASCI; Mr. Suhas Ambre, Head-Talent & Culture, 120 Media Collective; and Dr Meena Chintamaneni, Registrar, NMIMS Deemed-to-be University.

Under the agreement, both 120 Media Collective and ASCI will facilitate live projects for the students of NMIMS School of Branding and Advertising, to help them acquire on-ground experience by working on campaigns, research, ad films, branding exercises, media management, media planning, creative writing and much more. Certificates will be issued to students who complete the required work successfully. Both organisations will also conduct master classes or webinars to enable students to interact with the leadership. Additionally, 120 Media Collective will offer internships to final-year students who have excelled in academics.

ASCI, established in 1985, reviews complaints about advertisements across all media and ensures that they adhere to its Code for Self-Regulation, which requires advertisements to be legal, ethical, honest and truthful, not hazardous or harmful, while also observing fairness in competition. As part of the agreement, ASCI will also be conducting an e-learning program for third-year students, to familiarize them with the Code for Self-Regulation.

Discussing the partnerships, Dr. Mukesh Sharma, Dean, NMIMS School of Branding and Advertising, said, “At NMIMS, we strive to develop partnerships and collaborations that add value for our students and expose them to new and real-world learnings that help them in their future careers. Our partnership with 120 Media Collective and ASCI will, therefore, be tremendously beneficial in helping them experience the branding and advertising world live and get an understanding of the nuances and current trends of the industry.” Priya Menon Nair, Program Director, NMIMS School of Branding and Advertising, said, “We are thrilled to partner with two of India’s leading organizations in the branding and advertising domain. This collaboration will facilitate real-time industry exposure for our students, complementing our continuous endeavour to provide the best-quality education to them. The internships and live projects will give them a glimpse into how the industry functions and its needs, helping to shape their skills, while the e-learning program will keep our students abreast of the latest trends and requirements of industry regulation.” About SVKM’s NMIMS School of Branding and Advertising (SoBA) NMIMS SoBA is a premier communication school that aims to develop innovation and creativity with a strong grounding in business studies. It combines humanities with commerce to impart students with the skills required to manage brands with a sense of social responsibility. With an emphasis on communication, students are encouraged to inculcate innovation, strategic thinking, and financial management for brand building. The school offers a 3-year full-time Undergraduate degree program, BBA in Branding & Advertising. The admissions for 2021 batch are open via NMIMS-NPAT (Online Home Proctored).

