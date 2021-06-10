JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Announces JET 2021 Dates For B.Tech and M.Tech Programs

BANGALORE, India, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Considering the current situation, the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), JU-FET, will conduct the Jain Entrance Test (JET) 2021 via remote proctored mode (Online) on June 27, 28, and 29 for B.Tech and June 29 for M.Tech engineering courses. The B.Tech applicants will be required to select a slot of their convenience amongst the given three days to appear for JET 2021.

JET is mandatory for availing admittances to several UG and PG engineering programs offered by JU-FET. It is also compulsory for applicants to appear for JET to secure admission through scholarship and merit-based seats. Through JET, the top rankers are eligible for up to 1 crore of scholarship in the 1st year. Candidates from Defence, SC/ST, and Sports categories are also eligible for scholarship through JET For B.Tech programs, the JET 2021 exam pattern consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) divided into 3 sections with a total of 150 marks. The JET 2021 MCQs-based exam paper for M.Tech programs is similar to that of B.Tech exams with an additional section that includes domain-based questions with total marks (the score). The medium of the JET examinations is in English.

Results of JET will be announced on JAIN (Deemed-to-be University)'s official website (http://jainuniversity.ac.in/). To view the selection criteria, candidates can visit: www.jainuniversity.ac.in/jet-btech-mtech.

Dr. Naveen S., Associate Professor, Department of Physics, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) commented, ''In the wake of the current COVID-19 situation and the steep rise in COVID cases across the country, we have decided to go ahead with the online and remote proctoring of the JET. The second wave has affected a lot of people in the country and particularly youth, who are the bright future of our nation. Hence, without impacting their health and safety, but at the same time, ensuring that the quality of education is upheld, we have arrived at this conclusion.'' About JU-FET: JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) holds 85th position for the year 2020 in NIRF ranking in India. Faculty of Engineering and Technology, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) or (JU-FET) as it is referred to, has emerged as one of the best and most highly renowned engineering institutes in Bengaluru. FET offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and other specialization programs.JU-FET also boasts highest placement in the year 2020 where a student successfully bagged an annual package of 36 Lakhs.

About JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) Promoted by Jain Group, the university is recognized among the top universities in India and considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from different countries across the globe. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields, and centers that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.

