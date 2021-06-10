Left Menu

BCI accepts recommendations of panel on LLB exams 

The Bar Council of India has accepted the recommendations of its panel which said LL.B examinations be allowed to be conducted by the institutions keeping in mind the availability of resources and prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation in particular area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 16:42 IST
The Bar Council of India has accepted the recommendations of its panel which said LL.B examinations be allowed to be conducted by the institutions keeping in mind the availability of resources and prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation in particular area. The panel headed by Justice Govind Mathur, former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, has recommended that each university and centres of legal education should conduct examination for intermediate and final year law students as per their own discretion, depending upon the availability of resources and the impact of COVID 19 in that region, a BCI press statement said on Thursday. While maintaining that an end-term examination was mandatory to be conducted by all law schools, the committee further said that “university/centres of legal education are free to determine the mode of examination online/offline/ blended/online open book exam/ assignment based evaluation/research papers)”.

Being the regulator of legal education in the country, the BCI had constituted a High Level Committee of Expert to deliberate upon the issue of mode of intermediate semester examination, evaluation and promotion of intermediate LL.B students in view of the unprecedented situation arising due to the pandemic.

The committee was also asked to consider evaluation of the mode of examination before issuance of degree for final year law students.

The apex bar body said that the committee also recommended that the universities and centres of legal education should ensure that sufficient time gap exists between regular and backlog examinations to avoid inconvenience to the students.

The committee “unanimously agreed that the University/Centers of Legal Education are free to determine the mode of evaluation/examination for promotion and for award of the Law Degree and for the conduct of examination.” “The Council has considered and deliberated over the report submitted on June 8 and this council resolves to accept the report of the Committee in toto,” BCI Secretary Srimanto Sen said in the press release.

