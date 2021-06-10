Left Menu

U.S. ambassador to Brazil Todd Chapman announces retirement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2021 19:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
The United States' ambassador to Brazil, Todd Chapman, said on Thursday that he is retiring for "positive personal reasons" after a State Department career stretching back 30 years, and will move to Denver, Colorado to be closer to family.

In a statement in Portuguese posted on the website of the U.S. embassy in Brazil, Chapman said he has informed President Joe Biden of his decision, and will spend the next 30 days continuing to strengthen relations between the two countries.

