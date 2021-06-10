Rajasthan ACB arrests two for taking bribe on behalf of councillor
Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Thursday arrested two men for taking a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh on behalf of the councillor of Beawar nagar parishad in Ajmer, officials said. They assured the shopkeeper that no action on the notice will be taken, an ACB official said, adding that the role of another councillor is also being examined.
Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested two men for taking a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh on behalf of the councillor of Beawar nagar parishad in Ajmer, officials said. They said Sunil Lakhara and Bharat Mangal (private individuals) had demanded the bribe from a shop owner on behalf Councillor Kuldeep Bohra, who is absconding. After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and both the accused were nabbed by a team of ACB sleuths, officials said.
The shop owner was issued a notice by the nagar parishad for starting renovation work at his shop, following which the councillor demanded the bribe through middlemen to help in the matter, officials said. They assured the shopkeeper that no action on the notice will be taken, an ACB official said, adding that the role of another councillor is also being examined.
