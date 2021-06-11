Left Menu

SC says fixing June 16 for holding INI CET 2021 is arbitrary, postpones test by a month

The bench said that having regard to the difficulty faced by the candidates due to the examination and many placed far way due to COVID duty from the examination centre, the exam needs to be postponed.Around 80,000 candidates are vying for 815 seats in the national level examination which is being held by AIIMS. The 815 seats are spread across 8 institutes of AIIMS and JIPMER, Puducherry, NIMHANS, Bengaluru and PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The Supreme Court Friday termed as ''arbitrary'' the fixing of June 16 for conducting INI CET 2021 and directed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to hold the post graduate medical entrance test after one month.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and M R Shah disposed of a plea filed by doctors seeking admission in PG medical and challenging the notification of fixing June 16 as date of INI CET 2021. The bench said that having regard to the difficulty faced by the candidates due to the examination and many placed far way due to COVID duty from the examination centre, the exam needs to be postponed.

Around 80,000 candidates are vying for 815 seats in the national level examination which is being held by AIIMS. The 815 seats are spread across 8 institutes of AIIMS and JIPMER, Puducherry, NIMHANS, Bengaluru and PGIMER, Chandigarh. The INI CET 2021 was initially scheduled to be held on May 8 but was rescheduled to June 16 due to the COVID pandemic.

