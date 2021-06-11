Left Menu

Ballia: Two children drown in pit

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 11-06-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 16:23 IST
Ballia: Two children drown in pit
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two children drowned in a rainwater-filled pit at Asana village under the Maniyar police station area of the district on Friday afternoon, police said.

Krish Kumar Rajbhar (8) and Gautam Kumar Chauhan (7) were plucking flowers near the pit when they slipped into it, police said. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

