Ballia: Two children drown in pit

Two children drowned in a rainwater-filled pit at Asana village under the Maniyar police station area of the district on Friday afternoon, police said.

Krish Kumar Rajbhar (8) and Gautam Kumar Chauhan (7) were plucking flowers near the pit when they slipped into it, police said. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, they added.

