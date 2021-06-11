Left Menu

Curfew in Himachal extended with more relaxations

Shimla, Jun 11 PTI The Covid curfew in Himachal Pradesh has been extended with several more relaxations till further orders, an official spokesperson said here on Friday. The buses within the state will ply with 50 per cent occupancy and shops will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm from June 14, he added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 11-06-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 18:41 IST
Curfew in Himachal extended with more relaxations
  • Country:
  • India

Shimla, Jun 11 (PTI) The Covid curfew in Himachal Pradesh has been extended with several more relaxations till further orders, an official spokesperson said here on Friday. The buses within the state will ply with 50 per cent occupancy and shops will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm from June 14, he added. The decision to extend the curfew was taken on Friday in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. The curfew will continue from 5 pm to 5 am in the state till further orders, the spokesperson added. Intrastate public transport will be allowed with 50 per cent occupancy and the timing of opening of shops has been increased from 9 am to 5 pm from Monday. Earlier the shops were allowed to open from 9 am to 2 pm. However, the shops except those of essential commodities will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. It was also decided that the offices will function with 50 per cent of staff from Monday, the spokesperson said.

All the medical colleges, ayurvedic colleges and dental colleges will open from June 23.

Pharmacy and nursing schools will open from June 28.

Now there will be no requirement of RT-PCR negative tests for entering in the state, the spokesperson added. PTI DJI PTI MA MA MA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021