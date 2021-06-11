Students raise funds for food, stay of 'external examiners'; Govt orders probe

Students of a government medical college here have alleged that they were asked to collect money to arrange for the accomodation and food of 'external examiners', prompting the government to direct the authorities to hold a detailed probe.

Students pursuing the final year MBBS course at Stanley Medical College levelled the charge in April, following which the Tamil Nadu Dr M G RMedical University filed a report with the government on the matter.

''I received a WhatsApp message just before the final examinations in April, asking us to pay a huge amount for their accomodation and food. Most of us paid'', a final year student told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Asked about the issue, health department principal secretary J Radhakrishnan said the government has ordered a detailed probe into the matter.

''I have asked the Director of Medical Education to inquire into it. Appropriate action will be taken if it is found to be true'', he told PTI.

The government, however, has not received any formal complaint in this regard so far, he said adding it was also not clear if ''anyone else collected money from the students.

This too needs to be ascertained,'' he said.

Radhakrishnan said the probe would also ascertain whether there were any other financial irregularities.

In this regard, he said he had recently received a complaint from the father of a student that his ward had failed the practical exam, despite money being paid to the college.

