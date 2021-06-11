Left Menu

BJP MLA seeks probe into recruitment at Banda varsity, says people from one caste favoured

A BJP MLA here sought a probe into the recruitment of assistant professors at Banda University of Agriculture and Technology, claiming that people belonging to a particular caste were favoured without adhering to reservation norms.University Registrar S K Singh has denied the charge, saying the selection was done as per rules.

PTI | Banda | Updated: 11-06-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 22:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A BJP MLA here sought a probe into the recruitment of assistant professors at Banda University of Agriculture and Technology, claiming that people belonging to a particular caste were favoured without adhering to reservation norms.

University Registrar S K Singh has denied the charge, saying the selection was done as per rules. Forty posts of professor and assistant professor were advertised by the university in February and the selection process for 24 posts was completed, of which selected 11 assistant professors belonged to the Thakur caste from Purvanchal (east UP), Tindwari BJP MLA Brijesh Kumar Prajapati claimed. He said no one applied for 16 posts, which are still vacant. The MLA said that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for a probe into the selection process. ''The recruitment was not done in a fair way and reservation norms were not followed. The entire matter should be probed and guilty be punished,'' he said.

