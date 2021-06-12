Left Menu

IIM Calcutta holds city meet in virtual mode for new batch of students

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-06-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 11:05 IST
Making a departure from earlier practice, Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta has conducted a virtual city meet via Zoom this year for the new batch of students, in the wake of the pandemic situation.

Traditionally, these annual city meets are held physically across India for the incoming batch where new students get an opportunity to interact with current students, renowned alumni, and their future batch mates.

It also gives them an insight into the life that awaits them at Joka.

Last year also the city meet was also held in virutal mode due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An IIM-C spokesman said on Friday that a total of 480 participants attended these meets recently including students from the incoming batch, current batch and distinguished alumni.

The mets were organized by IIM (C) External Relations Cell, across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Each city had multiple hosts from the current batch who welcomed all the participants and encouraged conversations.

The sessions also saw distinguished alumni of various batches participating in the meet.

This was followed by an orientation to IIM Calcutta and its rich history, exemplary academia, and legendary alumni through a presentation.

Apart from this, for further personal interaction, breakout rooms were created where students could ask their Q&As in a closed group environment.

Sudhansh Jayant and Vidisha Misra, ER Cell Secretaries at IIM Calcutta said, ''We are thankful to all the students, our teammates and esteemed alumni for making these city meet a huge success with their presence.'' PTI SUS RG RG

