Left Menu

Sisodia alleges 'secret' friendship between Modi and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged a secret friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, after Punjab was ranked number one in the Performance Grading Index PGI 2019-20 by the Centre.Captain Amarinder Singh has got the blessings of Modiji.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 13:38 IST
Sisodia alleges 'secret' friendship between Modi and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh
  • Country:
  • India

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday alleged a ''secret'' friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, after Punjab was ranked number one in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2019-20 by the Centre.

''Captain (Amarinder Singh) has got the blessings of Modiji. Delhi's schools have been ranked much below. Nearly 800 government schools in Punjab have been shut down in the last five years and many schools have been handed over to private entities but Punjab has been ranked on the top,'' he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in opposition in the Congress-governed Punjab where Assembly polls is slated for early next year. Modi's BJP is another opposition party in Punjab.

Sisodia alleged that Punjab's government schools have poor educational facilities for students and parents prefer to send their children to private schools.

The index is an effort to hide the incompetence of the Punjab government in the field of school education, he alleged.

''Maybe later, the government might release a report saying Punjab's hospitals are best. There is a secret friendship between Modiji and Captain,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021